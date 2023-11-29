100 local nonprofits spanning four counties receive funds

(MGNOnline)
By Jill Croce
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOWN OF NICHOLS (WBNG) - In honor of Giving Tuesday, Tioga Downs recognized various nonprofits spanning four counties. Through the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation, the Southern Tier has benefitted since 2018 from this annual holiday tradition. Recipients for the funds come from Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford Counties.

For 2023, the foundation gave out $1.5 million to 100 nonprofits. In comparison, in 2022, $1.1 million was given to 54 organizations.

According to event organizers, the money was quite evenly split between the counties. Some recipients include Candor PTSA, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, Catholic Charities of Broome County, Mercy House of the Southern Tier, The Sayre House of Hope and more.

The foundation’s outreach has a bright future. This year, lawmakers granted tax relief to Tioga Downs, which enables them to increase the annual support. In 2024 and 2025, according to a press release from Tioga Downs, the funding is set to rise to $2 million.

