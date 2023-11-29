3 arrested in Cortland following narcotics search warrant

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of three Cortland residents on drug charges.

The task force team with assistance from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Cortland Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant on Nov. 29 at a residence on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland, according to a news release. Officers arrested Dulcie A. Brown; 30, Nicklos R. Sweeney; 39, and Aaron R. Vandebogart; 32.

During the search, officers said a controlled substance called Cathinone was located as well as packaging materials and scales.

The news release said Brown was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the first degree. Sweeney was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Vandebogart was arrested for obstructing governmental administration.

The release said all three defendants were transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Sweeney and Vandebogart were issued appearance tickets and are due to appear in Cortland County Court on Dec. 18. Brown was arraigned by the Centralized Arraignment Process and has a court appearance on Dec. 13 at Cortland County Court.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.