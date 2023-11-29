AI in Schools: Friend or Foe?

(WBNG) -- The emergence of Artificial Intelligence and its impact is at the center of conversations from the business world to the highest levels of government, but conversations are also happening in the classroom.

Administrators from K-12 to Higher Education acknowledge there’s a lot they don’t yet know about the technology.

Artificial Intelligence is defined in the Merriam Webster Dictionary as: The capability of computer systems or algorithms to imitate intelligent human behavior.

“We are truly, in this state, in the middle of a tech revolution,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Sometimes you look back through history, you’re not aware that you’re going through some seismic change.”

AI is the catalyst for much of that change. It’s leading to transformation in all fields from communications, to banking, transportation and education.

“AI is intruding upon, improving upon and impacting nearly every area of our lives,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. “Society is truly not ready for its impacts.”

“I think most of us have been hearing about AI for a while, we’ve seen the science fiction movies,” said James Pitarresi, the Vice Provost of Online and Innovative Education at Binghamton University. “But it wasn’t until the past fall, October/November right around coming up to Christmas that we started to see new tools that were very easy to use, use natural language and leveraged all this machine learning that we’re seeing in AI.”

Pitarresi said when administrators at Binghamton University started to have conversations about AI, they were filled with both concern and excitement as they knew this new technology would create challenges but also opportunities.

“I don’t think there is a need for panic,” said Pitarresi. “But I do think there is a need for conversation.”

Pitarresi sees AI as a tool to be harnessed correctly.

“I think for instance in the class I teach on innovation, it’s a wonderful tool for brainstorming and helping generate ideas,” said Pitarresi. “Get the creative juices flowing and from there build on it.”

Sarah Bull, the Director of the Writing Studies Minor at Binghamton University, said it’s vital some policing is in place to encourage individual and critical thinking.

“Where it starts to become a concern is when we’re turning it in and then putting our name on it and saying this is ours when we didn’t create it,” said Bull. “It’s not an expression of our voice.”

Bull said writing and expressing oneself will always have a place in society, so it’s important to talk about how AI can boost that, not replace it.

“We really started putting this emphasis on how can we have students using classroom time to engage with their ideas and their critical thinking and how can we talk with them about their goals as writers about how they want to come to their voice,” said Bull. “Thinking more about ways to use generative AI that are not misrepresenting it as their own ideas, but that they’re helping them.”

That is why, at Governor Hochul’s request, SUNY has formed an AI research group to help chart a course for future strategy in pursuing AI research, education, policy and workforce development.

“I hope even in 50 years, no matter where we go with this, that I’m still just saying, ‘I want you to have ideas and I want you to research and figure out why you believe what you believe, question those things and think of your perspectives and how you want to articulate those perspectives to the rest of the world, your audience, your reader,’” said Bull.

Pitarresi said society is moving into a realm where we have to be thoughtful and vigilant.

”It’s here, how do we use it intelligently, how do we go in and help instructors, students and administrators understand the risks, the benefits, how to best use it to improve our mission which is really to help educate citizens of this state,” said Pitarresi.

These conversations are also happening in area K-12 school districts.

“The tools which we use to learn or to teach definitely are changing,” said Binghamton High School Principal Kevin Richman. “And that’s changing overnight.”

Richman said educators need to embrace the change.

“We have to adapt to the times,” said Richman. “I don’t believe anyone in education can ever get to the point where they stop learning, they stop growing. We need to adapt, we need to move with our kids. Education as a whole has changed from 30, 40, 50 years ago. There are new things that have occurred every single year, AI is just another one of those things.”

Richman is a member of a newly formed AI task force in the Southern Tier that is looking to answer the question: What role does AI have in the classroom?

“We don’t ever want a situation where a student is just using AI and then passes that off as an original work,” said Richman. “However, I do think there is a place for AI in our education world.”

While there are AI detectors, Richman said they are not always reliable, and said the best detector is the teachers themselves knowing their students.

“Have them write in pencil or pen their original writing,” said Richman. “Then if you get a paper down the road you can compare it to their original writing and know whether it’s their tone, their writing, their language, or if it’s something that’s completely over the top.”

Richman said as of right now the use of AI is up to the individual teacher and the core standards remain in place when it comes to a student’s education.

“AI is only as good as the human who is using it,” said Richman. “So, we have to be able to teach those critical skills, those problem-solving skills because without that they can’t do AI. So, it’s really important we understand in education that AI is not replacing teachers, AI is not replacing education, it is a tool and piece to help us learn.”

And it’s not just for the students. Richman said it’s a tool that can benefit teachers with a number of AI programs created by teachers: For teachers.

He said he tries to share a new tool at every staff meeting and will host a professional development day all on AI in December.

“We always say in education we need more time,” said Richman. “AI is really allowing for that to happen.”

Richman said he hopes lawmakers on the state and federal levels start working with AI developers so that everyone can be on the same page.

“I think the hardest part of anything new is just starting,” said Richman. “If we can put our fear to the side and just say this is something new, let’s try it out. I think people will be pleasantly surprised by how much it can help.”

