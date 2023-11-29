Binghamton University researchers receive FDA approval for drug to treat Duchene Muscular Dystrophy

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A drug developed by researchers at the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy that can treat a rare genetic disease has received approval from the Federal Drug Administration.

The drug, vamorolone, is designed to treat Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, a disease that weakens muscle strength and commonly causes a loss of mobility and a reduced lifespan in young boys.

It was developed by researchers from the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy Kanneboyina Nagaraju and Eric Hoffman.

Nagaraju says vamorolone will be a safer option for those suffering from the disease than the current common treatment, which can cause a variety of side effects.

“The drug vamorolone that we have identified doesn’t have many of these side effects,” said Nagaraju. “Especially side effects that cause growth stunting and bone effects.”

Hoffman was part of the team that first identified the gene that causes Duchene Muscular Dystrophy in the 1980s. He said since then it’s been a long term goal of his to develop medicine to treat the disease.

“A goal for me was always to bring it back in terms of therapeutics,” said Hoffman. “Vamorolone is a great step towards that. It’s a treatment that most Duchene children will likely use and it increases their strength and mobility.”

Research, trials and development for vamorolone spanned 13 years before receiving FDA approval earlier this fall. Upon receiving this approval, Nagaraju said it was an overwhelming feeling of joy.

“It will help the quality of life for a lot of children,” said Nagaraju. “The very thought that this work is resulting in improving the quality of life, the joy that comes with it is immensely profound.”

Hoffman said he feels a sense of gratitude from working with a rare disease that has been underresearched in the past.

“The nature of an orphan drug is a drug that no one wants to develop because there are not enough patients for it, so it’s therefore it’s an orphan,” said Hoffman. “As with anything that’s orphaned, a drug, a puppy or a person, it’s an emotional need to help that person or that drug.”

Nagaraju said future research involving vamorolone will seek approval for it’s use to great other conditions like arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.

