Bridal Emporium reopens after vehicle smashes into it

By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Bridal Emporium has re-opened nearly one month after it was closed. It was temporarily shut down after a vehicle crashed into the building on Nov. 5.

However, the shop will now be open for normal business hours while construction takes place. Crews are working to repair the front of the building where the vehicle smashed into it.

“It’s been a long few weeks being closed,” says Bridal Consultant Shayna Carey. “We’re still under construction but we really want the public to know that we are open and we still have a ton of gowns.”

The Bridal Emporium will operate at a smaller size due to the construction.

Employees at the business now plan on gearing up for the holiday season.

“We are planning on in the next week or so to have some more styles coming in, some really cute styles,” said Carey. “Lots of sequences, great colors, what people are looking for for the holiday season.”

The Bridal Emporium will start booking bridal appointments on Dec. 9. If you would like to stay updated on the business, you can follow their Facebook page by following this link.

