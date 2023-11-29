Christmas Tree tips for a safe holiday season

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is officially time to get into the holiday spirit and the best way to do so begins with picking out your Christmas Tree.

Kodey’s Christmas Tree Farm has been in business for 26 years and this year, the farm opened the day after Thanksgiving and the family is ready for community members to fill the farm.

At Kodey’s you have the choice of cutting your own tree down or buying from the pre-cut tree barn. When getting a pre-cut tree, always remember to ask the workers to freshly cut it. The owner said many trees will sap over after being cut and left for too long.

The owner Frank Duffek has been working since 2010 but the farm has been open since 1997. When it comes to cutting down your own tree, Duffek gave some tips to keep families safe.

”When cutting a tree down you have two people with you,” Duffek said. “You have a saw, one person cuts the tree the other person holds it so it doesn’t come down on top of them. And then when you carry it out put it on top of your vehicle and we will bail it and send you on your way.”

Duffek said to always pay attention to what you are doing, especially on colder days when the dirt road freezes over.

Once the tree is back home, families have to make sure to keep up with watering the tree and taking proper measures to not start a fire.

“You transfer it over to your regular tree stand and if you put it in right away, keep it with a lot of water,” Duffek said. “Keep it away from any heat source as heat ducts and radiators, or anything like that. Keep it in a cool spot. So, if you have a window that you want to display it in that’s a really good place for it because it keeps it cool.”

Duffek explained families have to make sure to turn off all of the tree lights when they’re not home or are sleeping. Another tip he learned is to spray water mist on the tree daily to keep the needles from falling off.

Duffek said each year people have been coming earlier and earlier to buy trees, so he recommends people come soon.

