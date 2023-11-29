Details announced for Endicott 84th annual Holiday Parade

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The details for the 84th annual Endicott Holiday Parade were announced on Wednesday with the event starting on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The parade travels down Washington Avenue and will begin at the avenue’s intersection with North Street, making its way towards Main Street. There will be an opportunity to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Endicott Fire Station.

Organizer on the Endicott Holiday Parade Darlene Leonard said this year the event will see a large variety of participants in the parade.

“There are right now about 56 pieces and I’m talking about entries of everything from firetrucks to bands,” said Leonard. “We have four community bands from different high schools in our area.”

Festivities will conclude with a firework show at 5:30 at the Sertoma Field near the corner of Oakhill Avenue and Watson Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.