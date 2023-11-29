Final call for donations to the Holiday Giving Box

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) issued a final call for donations for the Holiday Giving Box.

The initiative provides complete holiday meals to local families. A donation of $60 will provide one entire meal for a family of four to six but donations of any amount are accepted and appreciated.

Fundraising efforts have been underway and to date the group has reached over 50% of its goal. With donations ending on Dec 15., help is needed more now than ever.

“Usually, this time of year people are starting to pay attention to holiday giving,” said Lupardo. “So, we’re very happy that were at that point but were very happy with the community to help us raise the rest of our goal so we can help provide holiday giving boxes to 275 families who want to cook their own holiday meal.”

To make a donation, follow this link.

