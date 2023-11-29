Flights to Washington DC from Ithaca Tompkins International Airport in works to return in 2024

(WBNG) -- The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has been awarded $750,000 in federal funding to expand its services.

Airport Director Roxan Nobel said the funding will be used to help restore nonstop service from Ithaca to Washington D.C. She said this is the first time in more than 10 years they are being awarded this funding

“We haven’t received this grant since 2005, I believe,” said Nobel.

She said the restored service aims to benefit the local community and students in the area, giving them more travel options for education, business, and much more.

“We reached out to United, and they provided us with the services in the past,” said Nobel “ We are talking to all airlines and just trying to give this to fruition as soon as possible”

Nobel said the airport hopes to get things running by next year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.