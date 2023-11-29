Former Broome County historian comes out of retirement for job at Tioga County Historical Society

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Gerald Smith is considered an expert in the history of Broome County as he previously served as the county historian, but after coming out of retirement, he has begun a new job that will require him to learn the history of another county.

Smith is back in office and assumed a new role as the Executive Director of the Tioga County Historial Society. He started the position on Nov. 15.

“My wife said, ‘You’re smiling and walking faster.’ Because all of a sudden, I realized I have a purpose again,” Smith said. “I needed one more chapter.”

Smith worked at the Broome County Public Library in some capacity since 1978, serving 31 years as the county historian and 34 years as the Binghamton Historian. He retired from the role in January 2019 and cited disapproval for the bureaucracy levels at the library, specifically with a former library director. After spending some time at home and some encouragement from family to get a job, he applied to a job posting he was sent by his successor, Roger Luther.

“I needed some time away, and I thought I’d be really happy in retirement,” he said. “But I ended up with a job that I do love. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing it.”

He’s back working full-time at the Tioga County Historical Society. He is in charge of collection management for items, exhibits, research, grant writing and public speaking. The society manages a museum in the Village of Owego that features a collection of items related to Tioga County history, a research room, a gift shop and several galleries of exhibits. The exhibit until Dec. 16 is O’Tannenbaum. There is no admission charge at the museum, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“O’Tannenbaum is in its 21st year of running. It’s a Christmas display, so individuals, businesses and groups bring in their own Christmas Tree or they use one of our Christmas Trees and decorate it,” he said. “There are dozens and dozens of items up for silent auction. You can bid on the whole tree or just the things on the tree.”

Smith plans to restart the society’s newsletter to keep members informed via email, and he also hopes to add monthly lecture programs for the community. Although he is in a new county, his commitment to connecting the community to history remains the same.

“We want people to know their history. Tioga County, like every area, has a rich history. We cover the entire county, not just the village of Owego, even though we’re here. So, if it’s Candor, Spencer, Waverly or Newark Valley, or wherever, we’ve got history for the community.”

He remains an active part of the history of Broome County. On his days off, he hosts a radio show on WNBF, teaches at SUNY Broome Community College, works on the board of the Broome County Historical Society and is researching for his seventh book.

