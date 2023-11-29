Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango Co. asking for donations during Giving Tuesday

The nonprofit offers hospice care along with free grief support for everyone in the county.
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County has been serving the community as the only hospice care in the county since 1991. Most of the nonprofit’s funding comes from Medicare, so they asking for the public’s donations on this “Giving Tuesday.”

“It’s around $175 and we use this money to pay for all services,” said Executive Director Kendall Johnson. “So, $175 per patient per day does not really get you far. In 2024, we have a pretty big budget deficit to cover.”

Johnson said in order to keep these services going, they are bringing back their annual “Ornament Sale” fundraiser.

Director of Volunteers & Outreach Sarah Green said the ornaments are all handmade by different artists in the community.

“It’s a fundraiser that ties up the year for us,” said Green “We enjoy getting artists who are local.”

Green said the ornaments range from wood-carved pieces to blown glass. Orders can be placed by calling the office at (607)-334-3556 or by visiting the office located at 33-39 Court St. in Norwich.

The deadline to place an order is Dec. 4.

