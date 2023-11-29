Little Venice annual Toy Drive featuring Binghamton Black Bears

(WBNG) -- The restaurant Little Venice will have its annual Toy Drive Dinner featuring the Binghamton Black Bears on Wednesday. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Little Venice in Binghamton.

Unwrapped new or gently used toys for children up to 18 years old will be accepted and receive a spaghetti dinner for $16.99. The event is on a first come first serve basis, reservations will not be accepted.

