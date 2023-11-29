New Norwich small business encourages shopping local for holidays

Palm & Sand is the newest addition to small businesses in Downtown Norwich
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Downtown Norwich has a myriad of small businesses along Broad Street and jewelry and vintage store, Palm & Sand, just joined the mix as the newest small business in the area.

“The things that you find here, you’re not going to find anywhere else. I guarantee that,” said Co-owner Tiffany Sandstoe.

The business offers everything from handmade jewelry to decorative pieces. It’s located at 29 S. Broad St. and is open Wednesday through Saturday.

“We wanted to have some unique and special items that you can’t find anywhere,” said Co-owner Julia Palmere.

Palmere and Sandstoe are excited to open the doors of their business just in time for the holidays. The Norwich Business Improvement District wants to remind the community to choose small businesses over big-box stores this holiday season.

“We go to big-box stores and now it’s easy to sit at home and just order on Amazon,” said Business Improvement District Executive Director Tracy Chawgo. “All of the small businesses also give back to the community.”

According to a report by the financial website Investopedia, price is often the biggest factor when choosing where to shop. Department stores tend to offer large discounts on big-ticket items which saves the customer hundreds of dollars.

However, the report also found the shopping experience at a big-box store is vastly different from small businesses. The customer might feel detached at a department store versus the intimate experience they receive at a small business. This often makes small businesses a more attractive option for customers.

“It gives me joy that we have something new to offer for Norwich and the people,” said Sandstoe. “It’s great to have this shop here during the holiday season.”

Chawgo said all of the small businesses in Norwich also give back to the community, whether that’s participating in fundraisers or hosting events. This is what allows Norwich to become a stronger community, according to Chawgo.

“I think any community thrives because of small businesses,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police arrest man wanted for summertime murder in Endicott
Vestal High School teacher named in sexual misconduct suit
Woman, arrested for stealing from non-profit, arrested again for stealing from town fair
State Sen. Webb announces millions of dollars for Southern Tier roadways
Inside Greene Pasture Ranch's "Farm-to-Table" shop.
A new farm-to-table shop in Greene connects farmers to the community

Latest News

Details announced for Endicott 84th annual Holiday Parade
Final call for donations to the Holiday Giving Box
Former Broome County historian comes out of retirement for job at Tioga County Historical Society
Here’s your reminder to shop small this holiday season