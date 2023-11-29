New Norwich small business encourages shopping local for holidays

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Downtown Norwich has a myriad of small businesses along Broad Street and jewelry and vintage store, Palm & Sand, just joined the mix as the newest small business in the area.

“The things that you find here, you’re not going to find anywhere else. I guarantee that,” said Co-owner Tiffany Sandstoe.

The business offers everything from handmade jewelry to decorative pieces. It’s located at 29 S. Broad St. and is open Wednesday through Saturday.

“We wanted to have some unique and special items that you can’t find anywhere,” said Co-owner Julia Palmere.

Palmere and Sandstoe are excited to open the doors of their business just in time for the holidays. The Norwich Business Improvement District wants to remind the community to choose small businesses over big-box stores this holiday season.

“We go to big-box stores and now it’s easy to sit at home and just order on Amazon,” said Business Improvement District Executive Director Tracy Chawgo. “All of the small businesses also give back to the community.”

According to a report by the financial website Investopedia, price is often the biggest factor when choosing where to shop. Department stores tend to offer large discounts on big-ticket items which saves the customer hundreds of dollars.

However, the report also found the shopping experience at a big-box store is vastly different from small businesses. The customer might feel detached at a department store versus the intimate experience they receive at a small business. This often makes small businesses a more attractive option for customers.

“It gives me joy that we have something new to offer for Norwich and the people,” said Sandstoe. “It’s great to have this shop here during the holiday season.”

Chawgo said all of the small businesses in Norwich also give back to the community, whether that’s participating in fundraisers or hosting events. This is what allows Norwich to become a stronger community, according to Chawgo.

“I think any community thrives because of small businesses,” he said.

