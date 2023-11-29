‘New York Theatre Ballet’ bringing special holiday performance to Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The prestigious New York Theatre Ballet is hosting a special performance at the Martin W. Kappel Theater in Chenango County in the coming weeks.

The dance organization will ring in the season with selections from The Nutcracker as well as performing Firebird and Merce Cunningham’s Scramble in their entirety. To make the evening more special, dancers will meet and greet the audience after the show to answer questions about ballet.

The New York Theatre Ballet is a traveling company that performs around the county, and this will be the first show in Norwich. A dancer with the New York Theatre Ballet Company Giulia Faria expressed her gratitude for the sights they see traveling.

” It’s always great to get up there and see the beautiful sights, I mean the foliage it’s just always like really beautiful to go especially coming from New York City,” said Faria. “We don’t get to see a lot of nature but yeah just making a new connection in a new city that’s always really good to look forward to.”

The ballet will be performing on Dec. 13 starting at 7 p.m. Follow the link to get tickets.

