Officials celebrate signing of ‘Direct Pay’ legislation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Elected officials and Emergency Medical Service professionals came together on Wednesday to celebrate Governor Kathy Hochul signing a bill that will change the way ambulance service providers receive payment.

Once this law goes into effect, ambulance providers will be paid directly by insurance companies when operating out of network.

Currently, payments from insurance companies are given directly to the patient who received ambulance care. This system has caused instances where ambulance providers fail to receive payment for their services.

“The fact that they weren’t being paid directly for the services was wrong,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “What this bill does is rectify that and it requires the insurance agency to directly pay the EMS providers.”

Broome County EMS Coordinator David Tinklepaugh said he’s thankful for the support from state and county officials in passing this legislation.

“This is a great first step to help our agencies, but more needs to be done,” said Tinklepaugh. “It’s with a great sense of appreciation that we can celebrate, but also recognize the importance of our EMS systems.”

Members of the State Legislature are expected to turn their attention to other pending EMS legislation. This includes a bill to deem EMS services as essential as fire and police in state law.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.