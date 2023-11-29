Pick of the week coming up!

Tonight: Clouds early; turning partly cloudy. Low: 18-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 41-46

Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Predawn shower? Low: 28-34

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is slowly building into the area for a short stint. Clouds are expected to thin out overnight and it will remain cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Thursday looks like the most sun-filled day this week. No precipitation is expected. Friday, however, that changes. Be on the lookout for the possibility of the Northern Lights being seen Thursday night before clouds arrive. Download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app for updates.

The next widespread weather-maker arrives for Friday. We expect widespread rain and maybe some snow mixing in as well. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Rainfall will be light enough, and not of sufficient quantity, to cause any issues. Highs will be near 40.

Next weekend now looks a bit unsettled so we’re keeping a 30% chance of showers with highs again near seasonal; in the low 40s both days.

