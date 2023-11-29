Sen. Gillibrand calls on Senate Floor for the continued release of Hamas hostages in Gaza

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Nov. 29, 2023
NEW YORK (WBNG) -- US Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D, NY) delivered a speech Wednesday on the Senate Floor calling for the release of all hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza.

The senator told the stories of several hostages who have been returned, including a 4-year-old girl whose parents were killed in front of her eyes.

Gillibrand said she has worked directly with the families of these hostages and although there is a small victory in those who have been released, more remain separated from their families in captivity.

“These fathers don’t deserve to be separated from their families they don’t deserve to be kept in horrific conditions potentially with little food,” said Gillibrand. “As joyful as it has been to see hostages reunited with their families, we must not stop pushing for the release of the remaining hostages.”

On Tuesday, Hamas released 10 Israeli hostages which raised the number of captives released to 85.

