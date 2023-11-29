Vestal High School teacher named in sexual misconduct suit

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal High School has been named in a court document regarding alleged sexual misconduct by a teacher against a former student.

The suit was filed in Broome County Supreme Court on Nov. 22 under the New York State Adult Survivors Act. The plaintiff currently resides in Texas but lived in Broome County when the alleged crimes occurred from Fall 2001 to Summer 2002.

According to court papers, the alleged victim’s economics teacher at the high school, Robert Carr, “acted with reckless disregard for the safety of others and acted knowingly or intentionally and in concert with the abusers and others.”

The document states that the alleged activity began when the plaintiff discussed her phone number with others openly and, at some point afterward, Carr called her and asked her to meet up.

The document states the alleged victim was groomed by the defendant when she was a senior and 17 years old but when she turned 18 and was still enrolled at the school, Carr allegedly kissed the victim numerous times and, in front of others, catcalled her. The suit also states that Carr had groped her inappropriately and continued to force sexual activity upon her until she moved away and changed her number.

The lawsuit alleges the school did not take any action against Robert Carr once they were made aware of the situation.

The alleged victim is seeking compensation in a yet-to-be-announced amount.

