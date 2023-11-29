Windy and cold

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 32 (28-34) Wind SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low 24 (18-26) Wind SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 (38-46) Wind SSW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low 34 Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. A mix at night. 90% High 40 Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 42 Low 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 42 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to rain showers. Some snowflakes. 30% High 44 Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 28

Cold but quiet today. We’ll have a mix of clouds. With a high to our south, we’ll have

clearing skies tonight.

Thursday might be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs

near 40. As front moves in from the west, we’ll have increasing clouds Thursday night.

With a low moving into the Appalachians, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. We’ll have mixed precipitation

Friday night. Some showers linger into Saturday.

Another low moving through the Great Lakes, will give us showers Sunday and Monday.

There could be some mixed showers Monday and Tuesday.

