Windy and cold
More seasonable weather is on the way
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 32 (28-34) Wind SW 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low 24 (18-26) Wind SW 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 44 (38-46) Wind SSW 15-25 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low 34 Wind S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. A mix at night. 90% High 40 Low 34
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 42 Low 34
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 42 Low 36
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to rain showers. Some snowflakes. 30% High 44 Low 34
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 28
Cold but quiet today. We’ll have a mix of clouds. With a high to our south, we’ll have
clearing skies tonight.
Thursday might be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs
near 40. As front moves in from the west, we’ll have increasing clouds Thursday night.
With a low moving into the Appalachians, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. We’ll have mixed precipitation
Friday night. Some showers linger into Saturday.
Another low moving through the Great Lakes, will give us showers Sunday and Monday.
There could be some mixed showers Monday and Tuesday.
