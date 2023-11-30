Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBNG) -- The US Navy Blue Angels visited the Greater Binghamton Aiport Thursday afternoon to announce they will be the main attraction at the 2024 Greater Binghamton Air Show.

Binghamton will be one of 32 stops for the Blue Angels in 2024, who will be bringing seven different planes to the air show demonstrations will include solo flights to demonstrate capabilities and flights in formation that demonstrate precision and teamwork.

“Whether you want to be a pilot or a doctor or a lawyer or whatever you want to do, it will inspire you to do something great,” said Pilot Connor O’Donnell. “Seeing the teamwork and professionalism of the team is pretty awesome. I definitely recommend coming out to see the groundwork and hearing and seeing the groundwork is just something you can’t see on TV.”

The 2024 Greater Binghamton Airshow will take place on July 6 and 7 at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police arrest man wanted for summertime murder in Endicott
Vestal High School teacher named in sexual misconduct suit
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Former Broome County historian comes out of retirement for job at Tioga County Historical Society
‘New York Theatre Ballet’ bringing special holiday performance to Chenango County

Latest News

Broome County Community Charities celebrates $20M in donations over past 50 years
Gov. Hochul announces $5 million for school-based mental health clinic satellites
‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego
Community celebrates ribbon cutting for $40 million transformation of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory