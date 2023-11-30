Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow

MAINE (WBNG) -- The US Navy Blue Angels visited the Greater Binghamton Aiport Thursday afternoon to announce they will be the main attraction at the 2024 Greater Binghamton Air Show.

Binghamton will be one of 32 stops for the Blue Angels in 2024, who will be bringing seven different planes to the air show demonstrations will include solo flights to demonstrate capabilities and flights in formation that demonstrate precision and teamwork.

“Whether you want to be a pilot or a doctor or a lawyer or whatever you want to do, it will inspire you to do something great,” said Pilot Connor O’Donnell. “Seeing the teamwork and professionalism of the team is pretty awesome. I definitely recommend coming out to see the groundwork and hearing and seeing the groundwork is just something you can’t see on TV.”

The 2024 Greater Binghamton Airshow will take place on July 6 and 7 at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

