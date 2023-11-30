Broome County Arts Council to host ‘Artful Holiday Season’

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Arts Council is hosting “Artful Holiday Season;” a unique gift shopping and united cultural fund campaign.

The arts council hosts an artful holiday season throughout December. Help raise money for the United Cultural Fund, which distributes funding for unique, exciting and necessary artistic endeavors county-wide.

Events will take place along State Street in Binghamton.

