Broome County Community Charities celebrates $20M in donations over past 50 years

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A celebration was held Wednesday evening at “Station 45″ on Lewis Street in Binghamton recognizing all the donations made through the years of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.”

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open and Broome County Community Charities announced they have officially raised more than $20 million of charitable donations throughout its 50 years. 12 News caught up with Broome County Community Charities Board President Albert Nocciolino about the milestone that was made over the past five decades.

“We have been able to raise money every year and are excited at where we are now after giving over $20 million back,” Nocciolino said.

Broome Charity’s primary recipients include organizations that help with the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Facility Improvements at the En-Joie Golf Course in West Endicott, are youth sports programs and the American Hear Association.

