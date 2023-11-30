Community celebrates ribbon cutting for $40 million transformation of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held signifying the completion of the Endicott-Johnson Victory Factory restoration.

The $40 million project has transformed the factory, which has sat vacant for decades, into 156 apartments known as the “Victory Lofts.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123), who was present at the ceremony, spoke on the historic importance of this building.

“Over 100 years ago this was the most modern shoe factory in the world,” said Lupardo. “It employed 2,000 people and produced 22,000 pairs of shoes per day.”

After the factory closed in the 1960s the building slipped into poor condition, with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar at one point referring to it as Broome County’s biggest eyesore. With the restoration project now complete, Garnar applauded public and private stakeholders for coming together to complete what at one time seemed like an impossible task.

“We would not have been able to do this without everybody working together and that’s really what the heart and soul of this community in Broome County is all about,” said Garnar. “We want to have a better community for the present and for the future.”

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney cited the Victory Lofts as just one example of revitalization of what he refers to as an exciting time for the village.

“We’re fortunate right now that we have all of this development,” said Meaney. “Especially in our downtown where we’re the recipient of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative which is going to spur future growth and help fill storefronts.”

Apartments at the Victory Lofts are near capacity, but the ownership group said a handful of units are still available for rent.

