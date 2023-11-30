Cornell women’s basketball snaps two-game losing streak with 58-57 win over Binghamton

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Cornell Big Red girls’ basketball team eked out a 58-57 win over the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday night thanks to some timely free throws from Azareya Kilgoe and a missed layup at the buzzer.

The Bearcats and Big Red struggled to score in the first half, Cornell didn’t find a bucket until almost six minutes into the game, and the teams combined for double-digit turnovers in the first half as well. The score was tied 25-25 at the break.

In the second half, the game stayed tight, with Binghamton taking the lead late in the fourth. But Cornell fired back with a go-ahead layup from Kaya Ingrim, and the game winning free throws from Kilgoe to secure the win.

Rachel Kaus scored 20 as the leader for Cornell. Shannon O’Connor dropped in 14 to lead the Bearcats.

