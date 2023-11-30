Details here, ‘Owego Lights on the River’

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Downtown Owego will be turned into a winter wonderland once again, with the help of the Owego Historic Market Place. “Owego Lights on the River” is back on Dec. 1.

Member and artist Chris Knickerbocker said there will be plenty to do with the family. From food vendors to a visit with Santa and so much more, Knickerbocker said she looks forward to this event every year.

”Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting,” Knickerbocker said. “Everybody comes out, the downtown is just so vibrant and festive. We have lots of things going on, we have reindeer coming in.”

Knickerbocker said she loves seeing all of the families come out and the community’s faces once the lights are finally lit.

There will be a DJ, crafts as well as a tree lighting. And the night will end with fireworks. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

It is rain or shine so, Knickerbocker said to get ready for an exciting night.

