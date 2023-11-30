Gov. Hochul announces $5 million for school-based mental health clinic satellites

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than $5 million was awarded to support school-based mental health clinic satellites throughout the state.

The satellite clinics will be staffed will be staffed by mental health practitioners regularly throughout the academic week. The goal is to help identify childhood mental health needs earlier and engage families that might not have otherwise sought mental health treatment.

Hochul said a focus on youth mental health needs to be a priority of the state. She called the statistics regarding youth mental health alarming.

“The number of young people contemplating suicide, the number of young people feeling depression... the numbers are astronomical,” Hochul said. “And as adults, and also as leaders, we have an obligation to try to return these young people to some semblance of normalcy, even three years after the impact of the global pandemic.”

The funding is part of the governor’s $1 billion plan to transform New York’s Mental Health Class System.

