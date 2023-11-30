High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (11-29-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball results from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, November 29.

Boys’ Basketball:

Sidney - 42, Chenango Forks - 75

Girls’ Basketball:

Windsor - 23, Unatego - 40

Laurens/Milford - 55, Harpursville - 26

Unadilla Valley - 49, Charlotte Valley - 36

Bainbridge-Guilford - 41, Marathon - 53

