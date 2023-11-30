High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (11-29-23)
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball results from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, November 29.
Boys’ Basketball:
Sidney - 42, Chenango Forks - 75
Girls’ Basketball:
Windsor - 23, Unatego - 40
Laurens/Milford - 55, Harpursville - 26
Unadilla Valley - 49, Charlotte Valley - 36
Bainbridge-Guilford - 41, Marathon - 53
