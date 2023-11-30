Mets and free-agent pitcher Luis Severino finalizing $13 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says free-agent pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a $13 million, one-year contract.

Severino is set to move across town following a horrendous season with the New York Yankees that was abbreviated by injury. A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old right-hander went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. But the Mets have several holes to fill in their rotation under new president of baseball operations David Stearns, and they’re hoping Severino can regain the form that once made him one of the best starters in the American League.

