Mets sign utility infielder Joey Wendle to one-year, $2-million deal

Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle batting during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San...
Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle batting during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WBNG) - The Mets have agreed to a deal with Joey Wendle a 33-year-old veteran of the A’s, Rays and Marlins. Best known for his versatility, Wendle has played five defensive positions throughout an eight-year career, spending most of his time at second base, third, and shortstop.

The left-handed hitter was an All-Star in 2021, hitting 11 home runs and 31 doubles. But Wendle struggled over the past two seasons with Miami, hitting an average of just .238 in two seasons with the Marlins.

Wendle will give the Mets some infield depth, important if New York wants to move around Jeff McNeill from second or any of their young prospects from the third base position.

