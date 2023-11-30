A nice end to November

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, periods of partly cloudy. High 44 (40-48) Wind SW> 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, turning partly cloudy. Increasing clouds. Low 32 (28-34)

Wind SSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. .25-.50″ 90% High 40 (38-42) Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 34 Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 48 Low 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 46 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to rain showers. Some snowflakes. 30% High 42 Low 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

Thursday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy

with highs in the 40s. As front moves in from the west, we’ll have increasing clouds Thursday night.

With a low moving into the Ohio River Valley, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. Rain tapers to

showers Friday night. Some showers linger into Saturday.

Another low moving through the Great Lakes, will give us showers Sunday and Monday.

There could be some mixed showers Monday and Tuesday.

Cold with clouds Wednesday with highs in the 30s.

