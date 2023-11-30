‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- “Spellbound Books” is a new book and coffee shop in the Village of Owego.

The new business has gently used books and new ones as well as coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches on bagels. Plus, all of its coffee syrups are homemade.

One of its co-owners, Jennifer Whitmore, said the shop prides itself in having many local items around the shop such as its coffee beans, bagels, the produce and the gifts you can find in it. Whitmore also said she would love to bring more activities to the shop, including book clubs.

“We already have some groups that are coming in and meeting in the backspace,” Whitmore noted. “They’re also going to be having a satellite church that will be meeting on Sunday.”

Spellbound Books is located at 20 Church St. in Owego. The shop is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is also open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

