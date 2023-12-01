20th annual CHOW concert hosted by Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- For the past 20 years, the Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus has been hosting a concert and donating 100% of the proceeds to CHOW.

The money goes towards maintenance, food expenses, paying its drivers, storage costs, keeping the lights on, and making sure the doors of CHOW can remain open for the community.

Director of CHOW, Les Alyesworth, said over the years the event has raised more than $40,000 for CHOW and he couldn’t be more grateful.

”Of all the organizations that are out there that they could be supporting, they’ve chosen CHOW,” Alyesworth said. “And for that I’m honored, very grateful that they would do that. But it just tells me, you see the community standing behind you and they’re doing it in unique ways like a concert.”

Alyesworth said food donations are not required, but of course, always welcomed.

The concert will be held at St. Cyril’s church on Clinton Street in Binghamton on December 3 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can call 607-372-1730. If purchasing tickets in advance they are $10 and at the door, they are $12.

