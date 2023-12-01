Binghamton University set to establish “Battle for the Interstate” rivlary with Le Moyne

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University athletic department just announced that Binghamton and Le Moyne will start a new tradition with the creation of the “Battle for the Interstate” rivalry between the two schools.

Both schools are located in the Interstate-81 corridor, and they are separated by 81 miles. The inaugural rivalry competition between the two schools will be a men’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Events Center. The winning team will be presented with a New York State-shaped “Battle for the Interstate” trophy.

The game will feature a host of promotions tailored to both schools’ student fan bases. Le Moyne will be bussing its students down I-81 to the game. Students from both schools will receive rivalry t-shirts and free tacos. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will also receive a free beverage. In addition, two students in attendance will win free tuition. There also will be exciting contests and fan engagement throughout the game.

“We are excited to announce this new basketball rivalry between our two schools,” said Ze Zeon, Deputy AD & Chief Development Officer. “The ‘Battle for the Interstate’ is a tradition we plan on continuing annually, with the winning team claiming bragging rights for an entire year. A special shoutout goes to my friend Adam Weitsman for his unwavering support and coordination of this event.”

Le Moyne is in its first season of NCAA Division in the Northeast Conference. The Dolphins and Bearcats haven’t played since Nov. 2000, when BU posted a 91-70 win. The teams played each other five times between 1997 and 2000, with Le Moyne holding a 3-2 edge.

