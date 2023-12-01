Broome County Arts Council holds Ed Wilson exhibition

By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Broome County Arts Council VIP members had a first look at Ed Wilson’s exhibition at the Binghamton University Art Museum November 30.

Ed Wilson was a historic sculptor and well-known professor. In fact, Wilson was the first African-American full professor at Binghamton University. The professor’s 45-year career shined a light on African-American history during the 20th Century.

“I think art is one of the best languages to bring everyone together and it really helps build the community,” said Executive Director Jenny Chang at Broome County Arts Council. “Art includes a wide variety of different disciplines, such as visual arts, performance arts, sculpture and music.”

The idea to put together this exhibition for Wilson came about when the Binghamton University Art Museum discovered his work in their collection. Director Diane Butler of the art museum said, “Any person in the community can request to see a work in the permanent collection, whether it is on display or not.”

Ed Wilson: The Sculptor as Afro-humanist is on display to the public until Dec. 9, 2023. The exhibition can be found at 179 Vestal Pkwy E.

