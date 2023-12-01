Broome County legislative district map thrown out

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Binghamton (WBNG) -The legislative district map for Broome County has officially been thrown out.

That’s according to a ruling from the New York State Supreme Court appellate division.

In December 2022, Broome County Supreme Court Justice Joseph Mcbride declared the maps void. The state Supreme Court is upholding that decision.

Back in May of 2022, County residents and registered voters filed together to have the maps thrown out.

They claimed the specific problems include: creating county legislative districts un-equal in population, using the wrong population data set, and dividing the ‘town of Maine’ into 3 districts.

Friday, the state Supreme Court saying the defendants did not provide enough proof that the town of Maine needed to be divided and declaring a new map must now be made ahead of 2024 elections.

