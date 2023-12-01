BT-BOCES announces the passing of capital project referendum

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Nov. 30 Broome Tioga BOCES announced the passage of their capital project referendum. Superintendent Rebecca Stone said with the main campus being originally built in 1972 the funding they’ve received for the project will allow them to renovate classrooms to support the needs of students.

“The population of the students who are attending CTE classes is growing,” said Stone “It would allow more students to attend programs it would take students off the waitlist, and it would allow us to have additional students who can learn the trades and go into the community.”

She said with the support from the community, the referendum passed by a vote of 1,031 affirmative votes to 160 in Wednesday’s election.

Stone said the impact of this initiative will be felt not only by current students and staff but will also set a foundation for those who will follow in their footsteps.

She said they plan on building state-of-the-art educational facilities as well as creating more space for more students and staff.

“It’s going to help us expand some of our programming like our LPN program because there’s a need for nurses in the area, " said Stone " It’s also going to develop our culinary program and bring forward some of those areas who were hit hard by covid and are in need skilled workers. "

Stone said the passing of this bill demonstrates the belief the community has in the power of education.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.