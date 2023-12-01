Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to the Broome County Forum

Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Cirque Dreams Holidaze gets ready to light up the Broome County Forum Theatre in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. You can catch Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Broome County Forum Theatre on Wednesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 7th.

Stephanie Harmon, the director of Cirque Dreams Holidaze said, the show is a mixture of circus, aerial, and ground acts while also including some traditional holiday music. For more information and tickets, click here.

