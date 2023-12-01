Firefighters returning from training hear splashing and make a surprise rescue

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023
CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Firefighters in Indiana made an impromptu rescue Thursday morning when they noticed a small dog struggling to stay above water in an icy pond.

The Carmel Fire Department said the crew of Engine 343 saw the dog frantically splashing in a pond near 106th and Haverstick in Carmel.

The crew was returning from fire training and immediately jumped into action, jumping into the iced-over pond to pull the dog from the frigid water.

Once the dog was back on dry land, the fire crew used information on the dog’s collar to contact his owner.

The dog, named Toby, was reunited with his owner shortly after.

The fire department said it wants to remind parents and pet owners to be careful around icy bodies of water during the winter months and to keep an eye on their children and pets.

