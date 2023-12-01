Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County

Binghamton (WBNG) - Nearly a dozen police vehicles are staged along a road in Binghamton. The activity began around 11 am on Travis Avenue. Yellow caution tape is blocking traffic from entering the area a few yards from the Eastern Industrial Water building. According to a 12 News reporter on the scene, the focus at one point appeared to be on a vehicle. An officer on scene said that the situation is in connection to an assault on a police officer. This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

