Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County

Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence in Binghamton.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) - Nearly a dozen police vehicles are staged along a road in Binghamton. The activity began around 11 am on Travis Avenue. Yellow caution tape is blocking traffic from entering the area a few yards from the Eastern Industrial Water building. According to a 12 News reporter on the scene, the focus at one point appeared to be on a vehicle. An officer on scene said that the situation is in connection to an assault on a police officer. This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community celebrates ribbon cutting for $40 million transformation of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory
Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow
Here are the Binghamton winter parking rules
‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego
Details here, ‘Owego Lights on the River’

Latest News

BT-BOCES announces the passing of capital project referendum
BT BOCES
BT-BOCES announces the passing of capital project referendum
Highlights: Union Springs vs. Johnson City (girls’ basketball)
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow