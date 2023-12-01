Heavy rain potential this weekend?

Tonight: Showers taper in coverage. Cloudy and damp with a predawn shower possible. Low: 34-38

Saturday: 30% chance of a few showers, especially early in the day. Breaks of sun and turning mild. A bit cooler north. High: 48-56

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Low: 38-43

Sunday: 80% chance of rain. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. High: 48, Low: 35

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will taper through early tonight and we should see nothing more than a couple predawn showers after 11pm.

Saturday will bring a lot more dry time than wet. If there are any showers, the best chance appears to be before about 10am. Breaks of sun develop during the day and temperatures should push into the 50s. Sunday’s forecast has changed.

Low pressure will develop and move south of the area Sunday. There is a chance for some steady to heavy rain in the afternoon. There is some guidance that supports more than 1″ of rain for some areas. Given evidence of strong and favorable upper level dynamics in the atmosphere, this cannot be discounted. Please monitor the forecast for this weekend.

Next week looks a bit cooler but seasonable. A few rain or snow showers are possible Monday. Highs will be near 40.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.