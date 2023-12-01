Montrose to celebrate annual ‘Christmas in Montrose’

MONTROSE, PA (WBNG) -- The first weekend in December marked the annual ‘Christmas in Montrose’ event. Friday, kicked off the three-day event filled with holiday activities.

There is something for the whole family. Craft fairs, horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, crafts with kids in local shops, and free kid’s movies at the theatre will take place.

Many local businesses come together to sponsor the event, including the Rosemont Inn, which has been involved for four years.

“It’s amazing. It begins in January, after Christmas this year and people of all ages come together and help one way or another, said Innkeeper Penny Eldred, “So it begins with the work, but then just to see all of the families come and enjoy all the activities, it’s just amazing.”

The Rosemont Inn holds a Christmas tree auction where members of the community donate trees. The Inn then has a silent auction where people can bid on the trees. The money from the auction goes towards families in need as well as towards Christmas activities in Montrose.

The event dates and times are as follows:

Dec. 1: 9:00am to 6:30pm

Dec. 2: 8:00am to 7:00pm

Dec. 3: 9:00am to 3:30pm

