Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions

Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.(Hayward Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWARD, Calif. (Gray News) – Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.

The police department said in a post on Facebook the store’s manager found the small German Shepherd pups left behind in 39-degree temperatures.

Instead of immediately taking the adorable puppies to the after-hours shelter, officers, dispatchers and jailers chipped in to help take care of them.

Animal Services took custody of the puppies shortly after to give them additional necessary care.

Now, the puppies are housed at the Hayward Animal Shelter awaiting their forever homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community celebrates ribbon cutting for $40 million transformation of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory
Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow
Here are the Binghamton winter parking rules
‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego
Details here, ‘Owego Lights on the River’

Latest News

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in...
Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug - clipped version
Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother