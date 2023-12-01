The only bank in Morris is set to close in January

MORRIS (WBNG) -- Community Bank, N.A. is currently facing closure next month by corporate.

The bank is the only financial institution in the village of Morris and is the closest and most convenient banking center. Residents of the area expressed concern about how this closure will impact the community. With Community Bank, N.A. closing, individuals and businesses who use cash only or checks will encounter issues. The next branch bank is in Oneonta. Oneonta is about 20 minutes away by car.

Village of Morris resident Mike Virgil said this closing is vital for people who don’t bank online.

“It’s more important for people who don’t have ATM cards and they have their personal checks and savings accounts,” said Virgil. “It’s difficult for them to get to Oneonta.”

Community Bank, N.A has been in the village for decades and is located centrally for everyone especially those living in the valley. The institution services residents in about seven towns.

Town Supervisor of New Lisbon Edward Lentz said, " We’re losing a lot if they lose the community bank.”

A community meeting about the closure will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Morris Fire Department.

Community Bank, N.A. will officially close on Jan. 19, 2024

