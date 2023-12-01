Rainy end to the week

Tonight: Clouds and some clear sky. Low: 27-34

Friday: 90% chance of rain. Total: 0.10-0.33″. High: 39-45

Friday Night: Few showers possible. Low: 34-38

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight and the big question is will clouds allow us a chance to see Northern Lights tonight? The forecast from Space Weather Prediction Center has favorable geomagnetic conditions for our area. If clouds stay around we won’t see them through the clouds either way.

The next widespread weather-maker arrives for Friday. We expect widespread rain to move in. Rainfall totals should be 0.10-0.33″. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Rainfall will be light enough, and not of sufficient quantity, to cause any issues. Highs will be near 40.

Next weekend now looks a bit unsettled so we’re keeping a 40% chance of showers with highs again near seasonal; in the upper 40s to maybe low 50s.

