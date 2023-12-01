Southern Tier AIDS Program recognizes ‘World AIDS Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, a day of solidarity recognizing people around the world who are affected by HIV.

In honor of this day, Executive Director of the Southern Tier Aids Program, John Barry, reflected on the progress made over the last several decades to fight the AIDS epidemic.

“Fewer and fewer people are becoming infected each year,” said Barry. “I am looking forward to a day where we are able to say we’ve reached the end of the AIDS epidemic and it is an issue we no longer have to deal with because it is something that’s been a part of my life since I was in high school.”

As the number of those diagnosed with HIV decreases each year throughout the country, Barry said it has allowed the organization to put resources toward other viral public health issues.

“As we have more success in dealing with HIV and AIDS, both in helping people live healthy lives with it and preventing new infections, the public infrastructure that’s been created in this agency and throughout the eight counties that we cover has been repurposed,” said Barry. “The state is now focusing on testing people for Hepatitis C and they want us to test people for sexually transmitted diseases.”

On a day when people around the nation are standing together in the fight against HIV, Barry is reminding people a diagnosis is not a death sentence and that a healthy life in the future is an option.

“We have folks that we work with here who have had AIDS for 30-plus years and are very healthy and living very full lives,” said Barry. “Largely it’s like dealing with many other chronic illnesses.”

The Southern Tier AIDS Program serves those in Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Cortland and Tioga Counties.

