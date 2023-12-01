BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus will be performing in the Annual Chow Concert this Sunday, December 3rd at 2 pm. The concert will also feature the Southern Tier Christian Choir, the Endwell Community Choir and Sunday Brass.

The concert will take place at SS Cyril’s & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY. To purchase tickets, please contact 607-372-1730. 100% of the proceeds will go towards CHOW.

