Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus will be performing in the Annual Chow Concert

CHOW concert
CHOW concert(wbng)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus will be performing in the Annual Chow Concert this Sunday, December 3rd at 2 pm. The concert will also feature the Southern Tier Christian Choir, the Endwell Community Choir and Sunday Brass.

The concert will take place at SS Cyril’s & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY. To purchase tickets, please contact 607-372-1730. 100% of the proceeds will go towards CHOW.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County
Community celebrates ribbon cutting for $40 million transformation of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory
Blue Angels visit Binghamton ahead of 2024 airshow
Here are the Binghamton winter parking rules
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote

Latest News

Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to the Broome County Forum
Broome County Arts Council to host ‘Artful Holiday Season’
‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego
‘Spellbound Books’ opens in Owego