STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Maine-Endwell set to take on Rye with third-straight championship on the line

(WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell Spartans have not lost a football game since October 2021, and they don’t want to start now. As the team is just one win away from winning their third-straight New York State title.

HOW THEY GOT HERE:

Maine-Endwell is 12-0 heading into the Class B state championship. The Spartans cruised through their regular season schedule, then beat Owego in the Section 4 title game, 69-21. Then in the state tournament, they ran past Indian River before meeting the Monroe Redjackets in the state semifinal.

Against Monroe, Maine-Endwell was able to jump out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to some great defensive play. But the Redjackets responded with three touchdowns in the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead at halftime. In the second half, Maine-Endwell once again got off to a quick start, amassing a 29-18 lead midway through the fourth. But once again, Monroe found a way to make it interesting, scoring a touchdown to make it 29-24. The Spartan defense held on fourth down with a minute to play to eke out the 29-24 win to get their third straight berth into the state championship game.

The Spartans have an explosive offense and a stalwart defense. On offense, the Spartans are led by senior QB Austyn Nyschot, who is a dual-threat quarterback. But behind the signal caller is a group of skill guys like backs Jaden Branch and Landon Rollo, and wideout Vinny Mancini. The offensive line is also anchored by three-star recruit and UMass commit Tanner Burlingame.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Spartans are led by a defensive lineman duo consisting of 2022′s Player of the Year and Colgate commit Adam DeSantis, and Burlingame. Plus a secondary made up of Mancini and Sal Caforio, who can lock down opposing offenses.

ABOUT THEIR OPPONENTS:

The Rye Garnets upset last year’s state runner-up, Pleasantville, in the Section 1 championship game. After that, they rolled through their state tournament opponents Port Jervis (28-14), and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (24-10).

On offense, the Garnets are led by quarterback AJ Miller and running back Chris Iuliano. Miller has thrown for 2358 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023. Iuliano has 21 rushing touchdowns on the season in addition to 1217 yards on the ground. Outside those two, wide receivers Jack Acciavatti leads the way with 674 yards, while Charlie Stevens leads in the scoring department with seven receiving touchdowns.

KEY PLAYERS:

Maine-Endwell: Austyn Nyschot - QB Jaden Branch - RB/LB Adam DeSantis - DL/OL

Rye: AJ Miller - QB Chris Iuliano - RB/DB Charlie Stevens - WR/LB



WHEN:

12pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

WHERE:

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

