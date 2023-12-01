STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Tioga football looking to capture three straight New York state titles

(WBNG) - In 2021 and 2022, the Tioga Tigers football team went undefeated to win the Class D state title. And they look poised to do it again, as the team is just one win away from their third undefeated state championship run in three years.

HOW THEY GOT HERE:

The Tigers have gotten to this point thanks to one of the most explosive offenses in the state. Their offense has scored fifty or more points in nine of their 13 victories on the season. As a whole, their offense averages 53.6 points per game. After winning the section, the Tigers rolled through their two state playoff opponents, beating Dolgeville 56-12 and Clymer/Sherman/Panama 63-16.

This production is mostly linked to their ground game, as senior running backs Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson have combined for 35 touchdowns in 2023. Macumber has 1154 yards and 26 touchdowns, while Duncanson has 585 yards and nine touchdowns. They also involve their quarterback, senior Caden Bellis, in the run game as well. Bellis has 645 yards on the ground and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Their passing offense capitalizes on their ground game by running play action passes that leave defenses guessing. Bellis has 23 touchdowns through the air, most of them coming on play action throws or screens.

Outside those three, the Tigers still have plenty of weapons. Jonah Lamb and Valentino Rossi are two more players with 10 or more total touchdowns in addition to Macumber, Duncanson, and Bellis. The Tigers also have three more players who have scored five or more this season, so they’re able to hurt opposing defenses from just about every angle.

The Tioga defense is also one of the top units in the state, forcing 33 turnovers through their 13 wins. When they’re not forcing turnovers, they’re usually forcing punts. The Tigers allow just under 10 points a game to their opponents.

ABOUT THEIR OPPONENTS:

The Stillwater Warriors from Section 2 edged out the Haldane Blue Devils 21-20 in the eastern semifinals after Haldane failed a two-point try to win the game. This is Stillwater’s first-ever appearance in the state championship game.

The Warrior offense is mostly a ground and pound style of offense, with dual running backs Lukas Lilac and Jaxon Mueller leading the way. While they don’t score as much as Tioga, they still put up a respectable 31.6 points per game. And their defense is just as good if not better than Tioga’s. In 12 games, Stillwater has forced 33 turnovers, the same amount as the Tigers but with one fewer game. Their opponents’ points per game is also near to Tioga’s, a solid 10.8 points allowed.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Tioga: Drew Macumber - RB/LB Ousmane Duncanson - RB/DB Caden Bellis - QB/SS

Stillwater: Lukas Lilac - RB/FS Jaxon Mueller - RB/OLD Thomas McDonough - WR/DB



WHEN:

12pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

WHERE:

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

For more info, visit the NYSPHSAA website here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.