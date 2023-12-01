STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Waverly one win away from program’s first-ever state title

(WBNG) - The Waverly Wolverines are on the precipice of something that no football team from Waverly has ever done before: become New York state champions. All they need to do to get there is take down top-ranked Fonda-Fultonville.

HOW THEY GOT HERE:

The Waverly Wolverines are 12-1 on the season. After dropping their second game of the season to Class D’s Tioga, the Wolverines haven’t lost since. Waverly cruised through their regular season opponents, including a huge 45-8 win over Class AA’s Elmira. In the Section 4 championship, they outlasted the Chenango Forks Blue Devils 30-21 to make it into the state tournament.

Once in the state tournament, the Wolverines blasted past Adirondack in the quarterfinals 49-8, and continued their hot streak with a 42-0 win over Salamanca in the semifinals to get into the state championship for the first time in program history.

The Wolverines have one of the best offenses, not just in Class C, but in the whole state. They average 40.7 points per game, and have been held to under 20 points just twice in 2023, against Chenango Forks and Tioga in the regular season. Waverly is led by senior quarterback Joey Tomasso, who is in his fifth season as the starting quarterback. Tomasso is one of the most prolific passers in New York state history. He’s one of only four quarterbacks to throw for 100 touchdowns in his career, and he’s amassed 8850 passing yards throughout his high school career.

But one player doesn’t make the whole team. The Wolverines have a ton of versatile weapons who are able to play in both the run and pass game. Tomasso’s favorite target is wide receiver Jay Pipher, who has 1127 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Aside from Pipher, a pair of transfers from Pennsylvania have been instrumental to Waverly’s success. Xavier Watson and Kolsen Keathley are in their first season with the Wolverines, and have made an immediate impact.

Watson is primarily a receiver, and has established himself as the Wolverines’ main red zone threat. At 6′4″ and 205 pounds, Watson is a size mismatch for most high school defensive backs, and he’s used that height advantage to score 14 touchdowns in 2023. Keathley is more of a hybrid player, lining up both out wide and behind the line. The Wolverines have even put him behind center in a wildcat formation from time to time. He has 10 total touchdowns, six receiving and four rushing, and has 742 total yards.

ABOUT THEIR OPPONENTS:

The Fonda-Fultonville Braves are also first-time state championship contenders. F-F cruised past the defending state champion O’Neill Raiders 33-7 in the eastern semifinal. The Braves, like Waverly, have one loss on the year: a 34-32 defeat to Schererville that the Braves avenged in the Section 2 title game later in the season.

Fonda-Fultonville likes to throw the football, and they lean on freshman quarterback Keegan Croucher to do most of the work. Croucher has thrown for 2,358 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just three interceptions in 2023. His main targets are Karsen Bulan and Brady Melious, whom he’s thrown 20 touchdowns do this year. The Braves’ offense is as explosive as Waverly’s, with F-F averaging 39.7 points per game, just one point less than the Wolverines mark of 40.7.

The Braves are also the top-ranked team in the state, according to the New York State Sportswriters Association.

KEY PLAYERS:

Waverly: Joey Tomasso - QB Jay Pipher - WR/DB Xavier Watson - WR/DB

Fonda-Fultonville: Keegan Croucher - QB/DB Karsen Bulan - WR Brady Melious - WR



WHEN:

6pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

WHERE:

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

For more info, visit the NYSPHSAA website here.

