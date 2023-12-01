A wet start to December
A mild weekend?
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. .10-.30″ (.50″) 90% High 40 (36-42) Wind S becoming 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 34 (32-38) Wind S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 50 (46-52) Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 40 Wind SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 60% High 48 Low 36
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to rain showers. Some snowflakes. 40% High 42 Low 30
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 36 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 22
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 24
With a low moving into the Ohio River Valley, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. Rain tapers to
showers Friday night. Some showers linger into Saturday.
Another low moving through the Great Lakes, along with a low along the Coast, will give us
rain Sunday.
Showers for Monday. As colder air moves in, there will be some mixed showers Monday, Tuesday
Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near freezing.
