A wet start to December

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. .10-.30″ (.50″) 90% High 40 (36-42) Wind S becoming 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 34 (32-38) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 50 (46-52) Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 40 Wind SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 60% High 48 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to rain showers. Some snowflakes. 40% High 42 Low 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 36 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

With a low moving into the Ohio River Valley, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. Rain tapers to

showers Friday night. Some showers linger into Saturday.

Another low moving through the Great Lakes, along with a low along the Coast, will give us

rain Sunday.

Showers for Monday. As colder air moves in, there will be some mixed showers Monday, Tuesday

Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near freezing.

